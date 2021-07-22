West Bromwich Albion are not looking to sign 33-year-old striker David McGoldrick from league rivals Sheffield United this summer, according to the Express & Star.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, the Baggies have set their eyes on earning their way back into the top flight in the 2021/22 campaign.

West Brom have tasked French tactician Valerien Ismael, who led Barnsley to the Championship playoff semi-finals last term, with taking them back to the Premier League.

Ismael is keen to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season and West Brom have been linked with a move for Sheffield United’s McGoldrick.

However, contrary to claims, West Brom are not looking to acquire the services of the 33-year-old frontman from league rivals Sheffield United this summer.

It has been said that the Baggies are plotting a move for the former Ipswich Town striker, but it appears that those claims are wide of the mark.

Like West Brom, Sheffield United are also keen to earn their way back into the top flight, having finished bottom of the Premier League table last season.

McGoldrick, who scored eight goals from 35 league matches last term, will be hopeful of helping the Blades earn promotion when the new season starts.