West Ham remain keen on signing Kai Kennedy on a permanent deal from Rangers despite the youngster sealing a loan move to Dunfermline Athletic, according to The Athletic.

Scottish second tier club Dunfermline have confirmed the signing of the 19-year-old from Premiership champions Rangers on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Having spent last season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers, Kennedy will now continue his development under Celtic legend Peter Grant.

As a part of the agreement, Rangers have retained the option to recall Kennedy from the loan in January, but his long-term future at Ibrox remains uncertain.

West Ham, who are one of several clubs credited with an interest in Kennedy, remain keen on signing the teenager on a permanent deal despite recent developments.

Kennedy has joined Dunfermline on a season-long loan deal, but the Hammers are still looking to acquire his services from Rangers on a permanent deal.

The Light Blues handed Kennedy a new deal in January and are said to be determined to keep hold of the winger.

It remains to be seen if the Glasgow giants can withstand interest from West Ham if they decide to step up their interest in the youngster.