Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has lambasted Arsenal for considering signing Aaron Ramsdale for big money after they sold Emiliano Martinez last summer.

Arsenal are in talks to sign Ramsdale from Sheffield United this summer and are believed to be prepared to shell out £32m for the England goalkeeper.

The Gunners are looking to bring in someone who will push Bernd Leno between the sticks and Ramsdale is their top target.

They did sell Martinez last summer and he went on to have a stellar season at Aston Villa and played a key role in Argentina winning the Copa America this year.

O’Hara believes that the two deals sum up the chaotic nature of Arsenal’s transfer business and their bad decision making.

He pointed out that they are willing to spend big on a goalkeeper who is not as good as Martinez, who they sold last summer for a relatively low fee.

The former defender said on talkSPORT: “This literally sums Arsenal up, it sums them up business-wise.

“They got rid of Martinez who is a brilliant ‘keeper, for what, £20m or something? It was a snip and he was one of the best ‘keepers last season.

“Then they are going to sign someone from a relegated team for £30m? What are they doing?

“Who is doing their business there? What are they doing? They are a mess.

“They are signing a ‘keeper who is not as good as the ‘keeper they had. Aaron Ramsdale is not as good as Martinez.”

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Ramsdale and it has led to speculation over Leno’s future at the Emirates.