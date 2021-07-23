Atalanta legend Marino Magrin is of the view that losing Cristian Romero would be a heavy loss for the club, with Tottenham Hotspur trying to sign him.

Romero is heavily linked with leaving the Stadio di Bergamo this summer with Premier League giants Spurs touted to be his potential destination.

Having seen La Dea knock back their initial two bids for the Argentine, Spurs are now claimed to have slapped in a hefty €50m offer for him, which is closer to the €55m price tag the Serie A side have put on him.

Atalanta legend Magrin is of the view that it would be a heavy loss for the Bergamo side if they lose Romero, who had a stellar top flight campaign last term.

However, Magrin backed Atalanta to replace the 23-year-old with an able centre-back should he depart the club this summer and admitted a deal involving a fee that Spurs are currently claimed to be ready to pay is hard to turn down.

Asked about Romero potentially leaving Atalanta this summer, Magrin told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Heavy [loss for Atalanta] but the club know how to replace him.

“Atalanta have always done this.

“At certain figures it is hard not to sell him.”

It remains to be seen whether Spurs succeed in snapping up Romero in the coming weeks, having already lured away his ex-team-mate at Atalanta, Pierluigi Gollini, to north London.