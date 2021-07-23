Atalanta are planning for life without Tottenham Hotspur target Cristian Romero and have zeroed in on Sven Botman as their top target to replace him.

Tottenham are pushing hard for Romero, despite seeing bids rejected by Atalanta, and could take him to north London for a fee of around the €60m mark.

And in a sign that Atalanta may be reconciled to losing Romero to Tottenham, they have already picked out his replacement.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, if Romero goes to Tottenham, Atalanta will move to try to sign Botman from Lille.

Botman helped Lille win the French title last term and has seen his stock grow over the last 12 months.

He has been linked with a host of clubs and Atalanta will try to make sure they are Botman’s next home if they need to replace Romero.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and would be able to offer Botman the chance to play Champions League football.

They will also be flush with cash if they have sold Romero to Tottenham for a big fee.