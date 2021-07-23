Benfica have lost out on Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who is set to complete a move to Fulham.

Wilson has been expected to move on from Liverpool this summer with the Reds determined to sell him following a series of loan spells.

The winger spent last term on loan at Cardiff City in the Championship and caught the eye of Benfica, who were chasing his signature and held talks with the Reds.

However, according to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Benfica have lost out on Wilson as he is to join Fulham.

The deal is set to cost the Championship side approximately €12m, with the announcement set to be made imminently.

At Fulham, Wilson will play under Portuguese tactician Marco Silva and look to make a quick impact.

The Cottagers are looking for an immediate response after they finished 18th in the Premier League last season and were relegated as a result.

Wilson managed 38 appearances for Cardiff City last season, scoring seven goals and setting up 12 more for his then team-mates.