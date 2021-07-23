Eredivisie side Cambuur have contacted Leeds United over a potential deal for winger Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds snapped Summerville up from Feyenoord last summer and slotted him into their Under-23 ranks, where he has continued his development.

Now Cambuur would like to hand the winger an opportunity to play at senior level and, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, have touched base with Leeds.

The Eredivisie side want to sign Summerville on loan for the season.

It has been claimed that Leeds appear to be open to the prospect of allowing Summerville to move to Cambuur for the season.

Cambuur won promotion from the Dutch second tier last season and are on the hunt for reinforcements as they bid to stay out of trouble in the top flight.

Summerville, 19, has played in the Dutch top flight, clocking 21 appearances in the league, scoring two goals.

Leeds have the Dutchman locked down on a contract which has another two years left to run.