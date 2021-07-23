Everton are pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked attacker Joaquin Correa in the ongoing summer transfer window, but they are facing competition from Inter.

The 26-year-old forward’s future at Lazio has come under the scanner with suggestions that several clubs are considering signing him.

He scored eight times in Serie A last season, including a brace against AC Milan and a goal against Juventus, and still has two years left on his contract with Lazio.

But his future is uncertain and there are suggestions that interested clubs are now stepping up their interest in the Argentine.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Correa is on Everton’s radar and the Toffees are pushing to take him to Goodison Park in the ongoing transfer window.

Rafael Benitez wants to add to Everton’s forward line as he wants more options in attack, and Correa is a target.

But the Merseyside outfit are likely to face competition from Inter, who are seriously considering snaring Correa away from Lazio.

New Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has approved the club’s pursuit of the Lazio forward who he coached when he was at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tottenham and PSG also have an interest in Correa, but for the moment Everton and Inter are the ones leading the chase.