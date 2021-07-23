Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that Arsenal and Manchester City linked Denis Zakaria wants to leave the club this summer.

The Swiss midfielder has a year left on his Gladbach contract and has been linked with a move away from the German club in the ongoing transfer window.

Before a serious injury ruled him out for several months in March last year, the midfielder was wanted by several clubs in Europe.

Some of that interest has died down, but he still has suitors and Arsenal and Manchester City are credited with interest in him.

Monchengladbach have been trying to extend his contract for some time and Eberl admitted that they have been in talks since October last year.

But he revealed that Zakaria’s camp have made it clear that he would prefer to leave the club this summer if an opportunity arises to do so.

Eberl told German magazine Kicker: “With Denis, we have been trying to extend his contract since October.

“Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer if something happens.”

The defensive midfielder, who has 34 caps for Switzerland to his name, has made 128 times for Gladbach thus far.