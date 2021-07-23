Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara helped him make his mind up about joining Paris Saint-German as he gave him a glowing reference of the club based on his brother Rafinha Alcantara’s experience.

The Dutchman drew the curtain on a five-year stint at Anfield and joined Ligue 1 giants PSG earlier this summer on a free transfer.

In addition to PSG, Wijnaldum had other admirers, including Spanish heavyweights Barcelona, but he ultimately chose the French capital as his new home.

And the 30-year-old has revealed his ex-Reds team-mate Thiago gave him a glowing review about how PSG is like a family from what he learned from his brother Rafinha, who plies his trade at the Parc des Princes.

Wijnaldum explained that he always felt Liverpool was like a family and wanted a similar atmosphere at his next club, hence he decided to join Les Parisiens.

“I had already heard good things about this club”, Wijnaldum told French radio station RMC.

“I played with Thiago Alcantara and his brother Rafinha plays for PSG so he explained to me how his brother adapted when he came.

“He told me it is a club where people are close, like family.

“It is something important to me because I am leaving a club which was like family.

“At Liverpool, every time you go to play or train, it was like going to be with your family.

“It was a very important factor for me before choosing PSG.”

Wijnaldum won the Premier League and Champions League in Liverpool colours and will be determined to add to his trophy cabinet at PSG.