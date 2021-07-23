Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has urged a fan upset with the club sending out their new shirt to social media bloggers and celebrities to relax and insists the Whites are building a modern top club.

The Premier League side recently launched their new home kit and many fans have been splashing their hard-earned cash to snap it up.

They have also sent special boxes with the shirt to social media personalities and celebrities who are not linked to Leeds, causing some fans to express their disapproval.

Several supporters are unhappy that they have to pay for a new Leeds shirt while social media bloggers who are not fans are receiving it for free.

Mitchell Emmerson wrote on Twitter: “I’m not paying for this when every person who has no affiliation to Leeds gets it for free Andrea Radrizzani.

“I put every last penny I’ve got into LUFC as well as every other fan and then others get it for free. It leaves a sour taste. It’s morally wrong.”

Radrizzani responded, telling the fan to relax and insisting that the Whites are building a modern club.

“It was a gift from one of our company. Just relax, we are building a modern top Club. Good more people get to know how special we are!” the Italian businessman said.

Former Hull City midfielder David Meyler also received a Leeds shirt.