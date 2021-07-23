Leeds United are in talks with Celtic defender Leo Hjelde over a switch to Elland Road, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants are looking to make additions to their Under-23s and have just landed highly rated midfielder Lewis Bate from Chelsea.

Mark Jackson’s side won the Premier League 2 Division Two title last term and Leeds are keen to make sure the well of talent for the first team to draw from is deep.

They have now focused in on Celtic starlet Hjelde as a potential addition.

Leeds are in talks to sign the Norwegian defender, who is rated as a bright talent at Celtic Park.

Celtic raided Norwegian giants Rosenborg to sign Hjelde in 2019 and he had a loan spell at Ross County during the second half of last season.

The 18-year-old was lauded for his performances at Ross County and losing him to Leeds would be a bitter pill for Celtic to swallow.

Hjelde, a Norway Under-18 international, may be tempted by the prospect of moving to Elland Road however, where Marcelo Bielsa has shown he is prepared to trust in youth.