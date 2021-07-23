Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is increasingly confident of snaring Paul Pogba away from Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Pogba has 12 months left on his contract and Manchester United want the Frenchman to sign a new deal to secure his future at the club.

But there are claims that the Frenchman has rejected an offer of a new deal and he is now expected to leave Manchester United this summer.

PSG are the ones who are pushing to land the player and have already been in talks with Mino Raiola over taking the midfielder to the Parc des Princes.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Leonardo is feeling increasingly confident that he will be able to pull off the deal this summer.

The PSG sporting director has confided to his close circle of friends that is feeling good about his chances of taking Pogba to the French capital.

The midfielder is open to the move and is considering returning to his homeland this summer.

But Manchester United are reportedly yet to receive any official enquiries for the Frenchman this summer.

PSG also need to sell players in order to afford Pogba’s transfer fee and make space for his salary on their wage bill.