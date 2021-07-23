Newcastle United have suffered a big blow as teen talent Bobby Clark has agreed to join Liverpool, according to the Shields Gazette.

Clark has shone in Newcastle’s youth ranks and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects within the club’s academy set-up.

However, Liverpool have been trying to tempt him away and despite Newcastle offering Clark fresh terms in a bid to see off the Reds, they have failed.

The 16-year-old midfielder has concluded that his future will be best served by making the switch to the 2020 Premier League champions.

It is claimed that the prospect of playing at Liverpool appeals to him due to Jurgen Klopp’s willingness to trust young players.

Clark will now look to slot into Liverpool’s youth set-up and kick on with his development, with the aim of catching Klopp’s eye in future.

The teenager is the son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark and has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen how quickly the move will go through, but for Newcastle losing a bright prospect is a blow.