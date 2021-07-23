Harry Winks is looking to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for the moment despite attracting interest from several clubs, according to football.london.

Winks had a tough campaign under Jose Mourinho last season and saw himself increasingly isolated as the former Spurs boss preferred to play other midfielders ahead him.

There has been speculation that the Spurs academy product could be looking to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Several Premier League clubs are believed to be considering signing Winks this summer and taking advantage of the fact that he is feeling unsettled at Spurs.

But it has been claimed that Winks is not looking to leave Tottenham at the moment and is considering staying at the club.

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is claimed to have been very direct with the players about their positions at the club.

Winks is preparing to take his chances with the new Tottenham manager and look to impress him during pre-season.

It remains to be seen how much game time the midfielder gets under Nuno if he stays at Tottenham next season.