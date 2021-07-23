Tottenham Hotspur are still negotiating a deal for Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu despite looking to sign Cristian Romero, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League giants are in talks with Atalanta in a bid to sign Romero and have already seen two offers for the Argentina international rejected.

Even if they do sign Romero though it will not affect a swoop for Tomiyasu, with Tottenham still negotiating to bring him to north London.

Spurs see the Japan international as a versatile option who can operate as both a right-back and a centre-back.

Tomiyasu is currently at the Olympics with Japan and any deal is likely to only happen following the conclusion of the football tournament.

Tottenham are trying to reach an agreement with the player’s club side, Bologna, with personal terms not expected to be an issue if a deal is agreed.

Tomiyasu made 31 appearances in Serie A for Bologna last season, chipping in with two goals.

Bologna have the defender under contract for a further three years, but he could be on the move to Tottenham.