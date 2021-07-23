Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce insists the club will need to be patient in the transfer market and admitted they do not have a big budget to work with.

The Magpies have yet to sign a player for their senior squad this summer despite being in the mix for several stars, and it has led to some concern amongst supporters.

Bruce wants to bring back Joe Willock from Arsenal, but has so far yet to make headway with the Gunners on a deal.

The Newcastle boss indicated that his side will need to let the big clubs get their work done first and then look to act with loan deals, with patience needed owing to a smaller transfer budget than some sides.

“We’re going to still have to be patient”, Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“I know that’s awful from me but we haven’t the biggest of budgets.

“In the market we’re looking at – loan market in particular – we’re going to have to let the big, big clubs go to work”, he added.

Bruce kept Newcastle clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League last season, but worries persist that he may not be able to repeat the trick if he cannot adequately strengthen his squad.