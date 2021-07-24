Celtic have included Leo Hjelde in their squad to face West Ham United this afternoon despite Leeds United being claimed to be in talks over a deal.

Hjelde, a highly rated teenage defender, had a stint on loan at Ross County during the second half of last season and won plaudits for his performances beyond his years.

The defender’s potential has been spotted by Leeds and they are working to take him to Elland Road and slot him into their Under-23s.

However, the deal may not be too far down the line as Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has included Hjelde in the matchday squad for the Bhoys’ friendly with West Ham.

Postecoglou is still planning with Hjelde and Celtic are tipped to want to keep the youngster.

Celtic landed Hjelde from Norwegian giants Rosenborg and he is considered to be a bright prospect.

He even drew comparisons with former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk during his loan spell at Ross County.

It remains to be seen if Celtic can keep the Norway Under-18 star out of Leeds’ clutches.