Sevilla are poised to sign the paperwork on the swap deal to send Bryan Gil to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Sevilla which will see Erik Lamela make the move to Spain and Gil head to north London.

As part of the deal, Tottenham will pay a fee of €25m to Sevilla.

The transfer is progressing rapidly and Sevilla are set to sign the paperwork needed for it to happen at their end, with Gil heading to join Nuno’s side.

Gil, 20, is highly rated and has broken through to the senior Spain team.

Tottenham will hope that the Sevilla youth product can hit the ground running in the Premier League as they look to bounce back from a disappointing last campaign.

Spurs have already signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a loan deal from Atalanta, while defender Cristian Romero is tipped to join from the same club.

The move to Sevilla marks the end of Lamela’s Tottenham association, which began with a move from Roma in 2013.