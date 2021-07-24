Cristian Romero has his bags packed and is ready to move to Tottenham Hotspur, with a deal with Atalanta set to happen.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici has focused in on the 23-year-old Argentina international as someone he wants to add to the backline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Romero now has his bags packed and is ready to go to Tottenham.

The Premier League outfit will pay Atalanta a fixed fee of €42m for Romero, with another €10m potentially set to flow through add-ons.

Some of the add-ons are simple to achieve, while others will be more difficult.

Atalanta have now turned their attention towards finding a replacement for Romero.

The club will trigger the purchase option in the loan from Juventus for Romero and then quickly sell him to Tottenham.

Spurs are in the process of refreshing their defence and are also trying to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from another Italian side in the shape of Bologna.

They have completed the signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, on loan from Atalanta.