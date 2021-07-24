Everton and Wolves have put out feelers for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, but the player does not want to leave the San Siro.

The Rossoneri are making their moves in the transfer market and the possibility of selling Leao has not been ruled out as the club believe it could bring in between €25m and €30m..

Everton and Wolves have tested the water over a swoop in recent days, according to Italian outlet MilanLive.it.

The Premier League pair are admirers of the Portuguese attacker, but AC Milan are unsure about selling him as they feel he still has ample potential.

And, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Leao is firmly opposed to leaving AC Milan.

He is aware of the Premier League interest in him, but is cold on Everton and although he knows Wolves’ history with Portuguese players, staying at the San Siro is his priority.

Leao is hoping to use pre-season to win over coach Stefano Pioli and secure his spot in the Rossoneri squad for next term.

The Portuguese wants AC Milan to consider him to be unavailable for transfer.