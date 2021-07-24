Club Brugge striker Bas Dost has insisted that winger Noa Lang is a good character and admits that he has spoken about the future with him, amid Leeds United being keen on the wide-man.

Lang stood out for Club Brugge last season on loan from Ajax, prompting the Belgian side to sign him on a permanent basis, but he could be on the move again as Leeds are interested.

Striker Dost admits he has spoken to Lang about the future and indicated that the winger is open to opportunities that come his way.

“New players are always coming. We sometimes talk about the future. Noa is open to that, he shows a lot of respect for older players, sometimes asks things. That is so nice about Noa”, Dost told Belgian daily Krant van West-Vlaanderen.

Lang has regularly had his behaviour criticised, but Dost insists that the winger is a good person, who will need to decide the future for himself.

“He sometimes gets criticised from the outside about his behaviour.

“But I work with him every day and I can say, he is just a really good guy.

“Of course he will have to decide for himself which way he takes.”

Dost arrived at Club Brugge in the January transfer window earlier this year and grabbed ten goals for the club.