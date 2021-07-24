Jack Grealish joining Manchester City is no longer a certainty this summer, with the England star impressed with Aston Villa’s transfer business, according to talkSPORT.

The attacking midfielder has been marked out as a top target by Manchester City and a £100m deal to take him to the Etihad appeared to be a matter of time.

Grealish though is no longer certain to join the Premier League champions, with the Villa star mulling carefully what he wants to do.

It is claimed that the transfer business done by Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has impressed Grealish.

And Manchester City may have work to do in order to convince Grealish that he should leave Villa Park in a big money move this summer.

Aston Villa are desperate to keep hold of Grealish and will be delighted that he is no longer certain about a move to Manchester City.

The Villa Park club want to lock him down on a new contract, while Manchester City also need to move players on in order to bring him to the Etihad.

For Manchester City, finishing the summer without having signed either Grealish or Harry Kane may be viewed as a failed transfer window.