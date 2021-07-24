Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has departed the club’s training camp in Austria to complete a move to Fulham, according to the Times.

Wilson is surplus to requirements at Anfield and Liverpool are looking to sell him following a series of loan spells away from the club.

Portuguese giants Benfica were keen on landing Wilson and held talks with Liverpool over a deal for the winger, but he is heading to Fulham.

The Cottagers have agreed a £12m fee for Wilson’s services and he has now left Liverpool’s training camp in Austria.

Wilson will travel to complete his move to Fulham, sealing a permanent switch away from Anfield.

The sale will bring in much-needed money for Liverpool, who have been keen to offload players to finance further signings.

Liverpool have already sold Marko Grujic to FC Porto and Taiwo Awoniyi to Union Berlin in order to raise funds.

For Wilson, joining Fulham means dropping down into the Championship and the winger will quickly look to help the Cottagers win promotion.