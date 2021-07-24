Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are not intending to make a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to The Argus.

Edouard has been consistently linked with a move away from Celtic Park over the course of the ongoing summer transfer window and is claimed to have admirers in the Premier League.

Graham Potter’s Brighton have been credited with an interest and it was claimed in some quarters that an initial bid to land the Frenchman had been made.

However, Brighton have not made a bid for Edouard, with that talk wide of the mark.

Edouard is still heavily involved at Celtic and has been named in the starting eleven for the Bhoys’ friendly against West Ham United this afternoon.

The striker has now entered the final year of his contract at Celtic Park and this summer could represent the Bhoys’ last chance to earn a fee for his services.

With the transfer window open for over another month, there may be ample opportunity for Celtic to sell Edouard.

However, it does not appear that the striker will be making the move to the south coast to join Brighton.