Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is expected in Doha today to seal his move to Al-Duhail.

Spurs have accepted an offer from the Qatari team for Alderweireld, coming in at around the £13m mark, and are sanctioning his departure.

The Belgian defender has been keen to leave Tottenham this summer as he looks for a fresh challenge and he is heading to the Middle East.

Al-Duhail expect Alderweireld to arrive in Doha later today, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

They will then look to quickly thrash out any final details relating to his contract at the club and put him through his medical paces.

Al-Duhail finished in second in the Qatar Stars League last season, 13 points behind champions Al-Saad.

Alderweireld has attracted attention from other clubs, including Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

The defender though is heading to Qatar as Tottenham seek to refresh their defensive options; a deal for Atalanta’s Cristian Romero and a swoop for Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu are in motion for the Premier League side.