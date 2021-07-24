Tottenham Hotspur plan to hand new signing Pierluigi Gollini game time in the domestic cup competitions and in Europe, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs have completed the signing of Gollini on a season-long loan from Atalanta and also have an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

He will operate as the understudy to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham, but the club plan to make sure he receives regular game time.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Italian side Atalanta on a season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 24, 2021

Tottenham will play Gollini in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, along with the Europa Conference League.

They will also look for him to push Lloris and bring out the best of the French shot-stopper.

Gollini will be looking to impress during his loan at Tottenham as he targets the club signing him permanently and handing him the opportunity to become Lloris’ long term successor.

Spurs are also poised to sign another player from Atalanta in the shape of defender Cristian Romero.

They will pay Atalanta a fee of €42m for the Argentina international, with a further €10m to potentially come in add-ons.