West Ham United have registered their interest in signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, but no move is imminent for the player, according to The Athletic.

Phillips slotted into the heart of the Liverpool defence towards the back end of last season and helped the Reds to finish in the top four.

He was praised for his performances, but following the return to fitness of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, combined with the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, is facing a season of limited game time if he stays at Liverpool.

A host of sides are keen on Phillips, including Newcastle United, Burnley and Brighton. Now West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen have registered their interest in the defender.

However, Phillips was involved in Liverpool’s friendly against Mainz and no Anfield exit is imminent.

Liverpool stand ready to sell Phillips if they receive an acceptable bid and have slapped a £15m asking price on his head, which it remains to be seen if West Ham would be prepared to meet.

Making the move to David Moyes’ side would see Phillips handed the chance to play Europa League football in the forthcoming campaign and he may prefer the London Stadium over other options.

The 24-year-old ended the season with 17 Premier League appearances under his belt, including a vital goal away at suitors Burnley.

Liverpool have the centre-back under contract for a further two years.