Joachim Andersen will only cost Crystal Palace an initial fee of £13.7m, it has been claimed in France, a sum which is lower than the Eagles were suggested to be paying.

Having appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager, Crystal Palace have turned their attention towards strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.

The Eagles have already acquired the services of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Remi Matthews, and are now working to sign another centre-back.

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of 25-year-old defender Andersen, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, from French top flight club Lyon.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Selhurst Park outfit have reached an agreement with Lyon to sign Andersen for an initial fee of around £13.7m.

It was claimed in England that Crystal Palace will pay the Ligue 1 club an initial fee of £19m for the defender, with the deal worth up to £23m including add-ons.

However, it appears that the Denmark international will only cost Vieira’s side an initial fee of around £13.7m, with the sum potentially reaching £17m with add-ons.

Andersen, who was also said to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur, will travel to England in the coming days and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Crystal Palace.