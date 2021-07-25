Crystal Palace are optimistic they can see off competition from Leeds United for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to the Sun.

Leeds are chasing the signature of the midfielder from Chelsea on a loan deal and have given him a presentation to demonstrate how he would fit in at Elland Road.

The Whites are hoping to sign Gallagher, but Crystal Palace also want the midfielder and they are optimistic that they can take him to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles, led by new boss Patrick Vieira, feel they represent the best destination for Gallagher, as he looks to continue to develop in senior football.

Leeds are not Palace’s only rivals for the 21-year-old in the ongoing transfer window though.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United also hold an interest in signing Gallagher.

However, joining either Leeds or Newcastle would mean a move north for Gallagher, while switching to Crystal Palace would allow him to remain in the capital.

He may also be tempted by the chance to learn from legendary former France midfielder Vieira.