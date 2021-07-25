Manchester United are making progress in their swoop to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and are entering a decisive week in the saga.

The Red Devils are keen to land Varane from Real Madrid and the Spanish giants are prepared to sell the centre-back, who has entered the last year of his contract, for the right price.

Talks are taking place and, according to French radio station RMC, Manchester United have made progress in discussions in recent days.

A final agreement has not been reached, but all parties involved hope to be able to find common ground within the coming week, which has been termed decisive.

The fee for the defender to move to Old Trafford is likely to be in the region of €50m.

Manchester United chased Varane a decade ago, but the defender made the move from Lens in France to Real Madrid.

He is now closing on a switch to Old Trafford with a new chapter in his career looming on the horizon.

Manchester United have already splashed the cash to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.