Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has requested to be kept informed about the loan availability of fringe players from top-eight sides, according to The Athletic.

The Tyneside-based club are among the very few Premier League sides who are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window.

However, Newcastle are keen to bolster their options ahead of the start of the new season and have been linked with a host of players, including Jens Cajuste and Will Hughes.

The Magpies also have several players from top-eight Premier League clubs on their wish list, having been associated with the likes of Joe Willock, Hamza Choudhury and Nathaniel Phillips.

Apart from the players already on their shortlist, Newcastle have also requested to be kept informed regarding the loan availability of fringe stars from top-eight clubs.

Bruce’s side are working on a tight budget this summer and could have to depend on effective loan signings to strengthen their ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Having requested to be kept in the loop about the availability of players on loan from top-eight clubs, Newcastle could see new opportunities open up later in the window.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who Newcastle looked to sign before bringing in Willock on loan in January, could be one that could be made available.