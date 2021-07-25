Newcastle United target Hamza Choudhury is keen on more first team opportunities next season, having struggled for playing time at Leicester City last term, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are yet to make their first signing of the summer, but are actively looking to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the start of the new season.

Newcastle have identified midfield as a priority position in the transfer window and have been linked with a host of players, including Joe Willock, Will Hughes and Jens Cajuste.

One another player the Tyneside-based side have been associated with is Leicester star Choudhury, who has been on the club’s radar for a while now.

And Newcastle’s hopes of potentially signing Choudhury this summer have received a major boost as the midfielder is keen to secure more first team opportunities in the new season.

The 23-year-old amassed only ten Premier League appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side last campaign, but wants to see the number increase in the 2021/22 season.

It remains to be seen if Leicester are willing to guarantee him more minutes or if the Englishman will have to seal a move away from the club in search of regular playing time.

Newcastle tried to sign Choudhury on loan in January and have continued to be interested in him.

The former Burton Albion loanee could emerge as a serious option for the Magpies this summer should they not be able to sign their top targets.