Rangers defender Connor Goldson has insisted that the Light Blues can dominate Scotland for years to come if they remain as hungry as they were last season.

Celtic’s hopes of winning ten Scottish Premiership titles in a row came crashing down when Rangers beat them to the crown by a margin of 35 points last term.

The Gers, under the management of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, won their 55th league title in astounding fashion, remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign.

Rangers dominated Scotland during the 2020/21 season and defender Goldson does not see a reason why they cannot do it for years to come.

The Englishman admitted that retaining their spot at the top will be tough but is of the view that they can continue to dominate the country if they remain as hungry as they were last season.

“I’m desperate to get the season started, working hard every day here“, Goldson told Rangers TV.

“It has been tough so far, but we want to go on now and try and dominate Scotland and there is no reason why we can’t.

“It is going to be really tough, we are going to have to be 100 per cent every single game.

“But if we get to the levels we were last season when we were as hungry as we have ever been then we’ve got a good chance.“

Rangers have prepared for the new season with friendlies against the likes of Arsenal, Brighton and Real Madrid and will be hoping that it will stand them in good stead for the 2021/22 campaign.