Atalanta could try to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Takehiro Tomiyasu to replace Cristian Romero, if they sell him to Spurs.

Tottenham are in talks with Atalanta for Romero and are pushing hard to put a deal in place to take him to north London.

They are optimistic they can land the Argentina international, even though Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini wants to keep hold of him.

Atalanta and Gasperini are already thinking about replacements for Romero and one of the players rated as a possibility is wanted by Tottenham.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Atalanta are keen on Japan international Tomiyasu.

The Japanese has impressed at Bologna in Italy and Atalanta could launch a swoop for him to replace Romero.

Tomiyasu is currently in action at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Tottenham have been negotiating with Bologna to sign him.

However, they could face competition from Atalanta, who would be armed with money from selling Romero to Spurs.