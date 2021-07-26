A meeting between Barcelona and Manchester United linked midfielder Ilaix Moriba has been postponed as the contract standoff continues between the two camps.

The 18-year-old midfielder broke into the first team last season and made 18 senior appearances for the club, starting three of Barcelona’s last four league games.

The teenager has a year left on his contract but negotiations over a new deal have been anything but smooth and Moriba has been exiled from the first team ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have made an offer to Moriba and are interested in snaring him away from the Catalan giants.

A meeting was scheduled between the two camps but according to Catalan daily Sport, it has been postponed for the time being.

The new schedule will see Barcelona and Moriba’s camp meet for crunch talks over his future next Wednesday.

The midfielder’s representatives believe Barcelona have tried to throw a low offer at them with their contract offer for the teenager.

Moriba’s camp want Barcelona to match the offers he has on his table from several clubs in Europe.

The Catalan giants do not want to pay big wages for a player who only broke into the first team last season.