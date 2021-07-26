Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are closing in on a move for Atletico Talleres defensive talent Piero Hincapie, who has been linked with interest from Newcastle United and Celtic, it has been claimed in Argentina.

The centre-back is a man in-demand this summer and has been credited with interest from several clubs across Europe, including Premier League side Newcastle United, Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic and the Bundesliga’s Leverkusen.

Hincapie was close to a move to Serie A side Napoli, but negotiations fell though as the Italians were not willing to match Atletico Talleres’ demands for his signature.

The Argentine top flight side are claimed to be valuing the teenager at €5m and it appears they have found a club willing to pay them their asking price for his services.

According to Argentine radio station Impacto Deportivo, the 19-year-old is closing in on leaving South America to ply his trade in the Bundesliga

Atletico Talleres are in negations with Leverkusen over Hincapie and are edging closer to sealing a deal for him.

Celtic sold Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford this summer but did rope in centre-back duo Carl Starfelt and Osaze Urhoghide and it remains to be seen whether they will go for another player in that position in the coming week.

The Magpies also had a departure in the centre-back department with Florian Lejeune joining Alaves on a permanent basis after a loan stint, but money is tight at St James’ Park.