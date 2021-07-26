Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Harry Kane will not down tools next season if he does not get a move to Manchester City this summer.

Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer and has made it clear to the club, with Manchester City interested in taking him to the Etihad.

But Tottenham do not want to sell him and there are suggestions Daniel Levy is determined that he will not sanction the sale of the club’s best player in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester City are not prepared to pay over the odds for Kane and there are claims that the striker could be forced to stick around at Spurs for at least one more season.

O’Hara stressed that the forward is a great professional and will not create problems behind the scenes if he does not get the move.

The former Spurs star is confident that Kane will continue to give his best next season on the pitch even if he stays at the north London club.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “It’s a really difficult situation because squad members will know that he obviously wants to go.

“But look, he is our best player, he is Mr. Spurs and he is the ultimate professional. I don’t think he is one of those who is going to kick up a massive fuss if it doesn’t get done.

“He will understand it and he will get on with it.

“He will still perform at the top level next season for Spurs, he will score and be the leader I guarantee it.”

Kane wants to move on as he is keen to compete for top trophies, which he feels is not a possibility at Tottenham.