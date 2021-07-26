Former Rangers star Neil McCann has hailed Gers new boy Fashion Sakala for his pace and insisted that the Zambian will get fans off their seats during his time at Ibrox.

The Scottish Premiership champions ended their pre-season campaign with an impressive 2-1 victory over La Liga giants Real Madrid at Ibrox on Sunday.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo gave Real Madrid the lead just eight minutes into the game, but goals from Sakala and Cedric Itten saw the hosts complete a comeback win.

Sakala, who brought the game back to square one just ten minutes into second half, caught the eye of many with his pace, with former Rangers star McCann among those left impressed.

The Scot hailed Sakala as electric and insisted that the Zambia international will get supporters off their seats during his time with the Glasgow giants.

“I think he is going to get supporters off their seats because he is electric“, McCann told Rangers TV.

“You can see, over 10, 15 yards he has got a real burst of pace.“

McCann also pointed out how important it was for Sakala to get off the mark immediately following his arrival at Ibrox, though his first goal came in a friendly.

“The most important thing for him is he is coming in here to get goals for Rangers“, McCann said.

“Great strikers through the club’s history [of] 150 years will tell you that it is not easy to get that off your shoulders right away because sometimes chances come like they did in the first half [against Real Madrid], you don’t take them and all of a sudden games go by, you don’t take those chances, suddenly the pressure mounts.

“So, he will be delighted whether it is a friendly against Real Madrid or not, it is Real Madrid, but it is his first goal.“

Having found the back of the net against Real Madrid, Sakala, who joined Rangers from KV Oostende this summer, will be hopeful of taking that form into the season.