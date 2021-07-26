Brighton new boy Enock Mwepu has expressed his admiration for the Seagulls’ league rivals Liverpool, revealing that he grew up supporting the Reds and Steven Gerrard was his inspiration.

The 23-year-old became Brighton’s first signing of the transfer window, joining from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal earlier this month.

Having spent the last four years in Austria, Mwepu is hopeful of continuing his development as a player at the Amex Stadium under the management of Graham Potter.

As the Zambia international prepares for life in the English top flight, he lifted the lid on how he grew up supporting Brighton’s league rivals Liverpool as a boy.

Admitting that he is a Liverpool supporter, Mwepu explained that he enjoys how the Reds play before revealing how he is an admirer of Gerrard and his leadership, which inspired him.

“When I was growing up, I loved Liverpool“, Mwepu told The Athletic.

“I’ve watched them throughout my career. I enjoy how they play.

“Steven Gerrard inspired me a lot, how he used to lead the team.“

Growing up as a Liverpool supporter, playing at Anfield was one of Mwepu’s biggest dreams and he fulfilled it when Red Bull Salzburg visited the Reds in a Champions League group stage game in 2019.

“My whole life I’ve been dreaming to play at Anfield“, Mwepu said.

“It’s the team I’ve supported and then I had my first game in the Champions League at Liverpool.

“I’ll forever remember it.

“Playing teams like Liverpool shows how you have to be ready, how you have to be switched on at every moment.

“Playing that game gave me the courage that it was possible for me to play in the Premier League.”

Mwepu will return to Anfield in three months’ time when Brighton visit Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in a Premier League game in October.