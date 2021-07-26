Rangers attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi has revealed his regret from the Gers’ title-winning season, admitting that he is still sore that they could not win any cup silverware last term.

The Glasgow giants put an end to their ten-year wait to win the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing 35 points above defending champions Celtic.

However, Rangers failed to replicate their league form in cup ties as they could not go beyond the quarter-finals in both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

Reflecting on their title-winning season, Rangers star Hagi has admitted that he is still sore at the fact that they could not add cup silverware to their trophy cabinet.

With the regret of not being able to win any domestic cups last season, Hagi insisted that Rangers are yet to achieve some of their targets and stressed that they cannot afford to relax in the new campaign.

Asked how much he wants to win more trophies at Ibrox, Hagi told Rangers TV: “I want it so much because, obviously, we won the league, it was really big, but we had the opportunity to win both cups also.

“So, it is something that I personally didn’t like last season and I want to go out there again this season and try to win more than one trophy.

“It is still there, we still have objectives that we haven’t achieved yet, so there are a lot of things to motivate us for next season.

“Playing in the Champions League, winning cups, winning the league, there are so many [challenges going] into next season, you just can’t take your foot off the gas.“

Steven Gerrard’s side ended their pre-season with an impressive 2-1 victory over Real Madrid and will be looking to take that form into the new campaign.