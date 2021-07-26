John Terry is not on the verge of becoming the next Swansea City manager despite his decision to leave Aston Villa, according to talkSPORT.

The 40-year-old was the assistant manager at Aston Villa for three years, but has now left the club to pursue other options in the game.

The former defender revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family and pursue a career in becoming a club manager.

There are claims that he could be on his way to Swansea, who are in the market for a manager after Steve Cooper departed the role.

Betting was suspended on Terry becoming the next Swansea manager but those claims are wide of the mark.

It has been suggested that there is nothing to indicate the Swansea are about to appoint the former defender as their manager.

Swansea are looking for a new boss but for the moment it is unclear whether Terry’s candidate is even under consideration.

It remains to be seen whether there is any credence to the rumours of Swansea wanting the former defender.