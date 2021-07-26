Leeds United are yet to hear a final decision on their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at West Brom and Chelsea are again looking to loan him out this season.

Leeds are interested in securing him to add to their midfield options and have made a presentation to the player over taking him to Elland Road on loan.

But Crystal Palace are currently leading the chase and the Eagles are reportedly confident of beating Leeds to Gallagher’s signature.

But it has been claimed that no final decision has been taken and Leeds are still waiting for an answer from the player.

The Whites are yet to discover whether Gallagher has rejected a chance to move to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds want to sign a midfielder and for the moment the Chelsea star is a target for the club.

Gallagher is still in pre-season training with Chelsea and is expected to feature in a friendly this week for the Blues.

The Whites will likely turn to other targets if the midfielder rejects them in favour of joining Crystal Palace or Chelsea keep hold of him..