Sevilla and Villarreal have been informed by Liverpool that will only sanction a permanent transfer for Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, after they enquired about a loan deal, according to The Athletic.

Liam Millar, Kamil Grabara, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson have left Liverpool this summer and Shaqiri could be the next in line to seal a move away from Anfield.

The Switzerland international has informed the Reds that he wants to leave the club this summer and Anfield officials do not plan to stand in his way.

Shaqiri is valued at around £12m by the Merseyside-based club and has attracted transfer interest from at least four clubs in Italy and Spain during the ongoing transfer window.

La Liga clubs Sevilla and Villarreal enquired about the possibility of taking Shaqiri on loan, but were informed that Liverpool will only sanction a permanent transfer for the player.

While it remains to be seen if the Spanish clubs will return with offers for Shaqiri, Serie A sides Lazio and Napoli are said to be leading the race to sign the winger.

Some suitors were under the impression that Shaqiri has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool, but the Reds have the option to extend it by another year.

With Shaqiri’s contract effectively lasting until the summer of 2023, Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to demand a fee in the region of £12m for him.