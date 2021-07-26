Liverpool are unlikely to push any further to try to land Juventus star Federico Chiesa as they deem his current asking price to be too expensive, according to Sky Sports (11:08).

The Italian caught the eye on the international stage by helping Italy clinch the European Championship this summer and has been linked with interest from several clubs across Europe.

Premier League giants Liverpool have been keen on a move for the winger and it has been claimed Juventus have knocked back an £86m bid for his services from the Reds.

Regardless of whether the big bid talk is accurate, Liverpool are not planning to sign Chiesa as he is too expensive for the club to afford.

Liverpool rate the Italian highly but they are not prepared to go over the odds for him.

The Reds have not signed any players beyond Ibrahima Konate and are dependent upon selling to raise funds for further signings.

Liverpool also insist that they are happy with what they have in their squad at the moment and do not feel the need to make signings.

In addition to Chiesa, Jurgen Klopp’s side have also been linked with interest in West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen.