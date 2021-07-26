The agent of Manchester City star Ivan Ilic is in Italy to hold talks over a move to Hellas Verona, who the midfielder spent time with on loan last season.

Manchester City have zeroed in on Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as their priority targets in the ongoing transfer window.

With the Citizens plotting big-money moves for the England duo, they are looking to raise funds through player sales and have earned over £20m from Jack Harrison and Lukas Nmecha’s departures.

Next in line to seal a move away from the Etihad stadium could be Ilic, who has attracted significant transfer interest from Hellas Verona following an impressive loan spell.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Ilic’s agent has landed in Italy to hold negotiations with the Serie A outfit over a move this week.

The Italian top flight club have been said to be in talks over a permanent transfer for the 20-year-old, while Manchester City are claimed to want over £10m from his sale.

With Ilic’s agent set to have talks with Hellas Verona this week, it remains to be seen if all the parties involved can reach an agreement over a transfer soon.

Apart from Hellas Verona, the Serbia international has also attracted transfer interest from Torino.