Manchester United and Real Madrid are discussing a payment structure as Raphael Varane inches closer to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Varane has been Manchester United’s priority defensive target despite the club considering a few other defenders on their shortlist.

The Frenchman’s camp have been in talks with Manchester United for a few weeks and there are suggestions that a broad contractual agreement is in place.

Manchester United recently opened talks with Real Madrid but did see a €40m bid rejected by the Spanish giants.

But according to Spanish daily AS, the deal is now on the verge of being agreed upon as the two clubs are now discussing the details of an agreement.

Manchester United have agreed to pay a €50m fee to take Varane to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

The Premier League giants are now in talks with Real Madrid over agreeing on a payment structure.

The negotiations are at an advanced stage and the Frenchman is expected to be a Manchester United player next season.

The defender is still in pre-season training with Real Madrid but will fly out to England as soon as he gets the green signal from the two clubs.