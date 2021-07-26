Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico rejected an approach from the Premier League side Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

Rico made just 13 appearances for PSG last season and he has fallen further down in the pecking order of goalkeepers this summer after Gianluigi Donnarumma landed at the Parc des Princes.

The Spaniard wants to leave PSG and the club are also interested in letting him go, but for the moment no deal is in place.

PSG rejected an offer from Real Sociedad for Rico but there was also interest from the Premier League in the goalkeeper.

According to Sky Italia, Rico had an offer on his table from Everton but he rejected joining the club.

Everton have signed Asmir Begovic on a free transfer but it has been claimed that they did approach the PSG goalkeeper.

But the Spaniard rebuffed the offer as he wanted guarantees of playing regular football, which Everton could not provide.

Jordan Pickford is still the number one and Everton wanted a goalkeeper who would come in and respect their role as cover.