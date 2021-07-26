Everton manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that he is happy with the transfer business the club have done so far this summer as it has been aimed at what the squad need.

Everton have signed Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic on a free transfers since the end of last season.

Toffees fans are keen for the side to make additions after the club flattered to deceive in the previous campaign and finished tenth in the Premier League.

Benitez is pleased with what they have done as he believes Townsend and Begovic’s arrival addressed what the squad needed in the ongoing transfer window.

He stressed that sometimes just going for names might not work and is hopeful that Everton will bring in more players in the summer who will both fit the squad and excite the fans.

The Everton manager told beIN SPORTS: “Sometimes you go for a big name and maybe you have to fix everything [else] to put him in the team.

“In this case, we were looking for wingers who could get past players and make crosses.

“We were looking for a ‘keeper that can challenge the challenge the number one, at the same time respect the situation.

“At the moment, we are really pleased with that and then hopefully we can continue signing players and bring more additions so that we can give what the fans are expecting.

“And at the same time, what the team need.”

The new Everton boss has been working closely with director of football Marcel Brands to further strengthen the squad this summer.