Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson does not want to settle with winning just one league title and is determined to help the Gers add to their Scottish Premiership from last season.

The Light Blues brought their ten-year wait to win the Scottish Premiership title to an end last season, finishing 35 points above second-placed Celtic.

Having clinched the title in astounding fashion, Rangers have now set their eyes on defending their crown, as well as enjoying a run in the Champions League, in the new season.

Reflecting on Rangers’ title-winning campaign, Goldson insisted that he will only realise how special last season’s achievements are when he has retired from playing football.

Goldson is aware of the size of the feat Rangers achieved last term, but does not want to settle for it as he is determined to help Steven Gerrard’s side win more trophies in the years to come.

Asked if he has had the time to reflect on Rangers title-winning campaign, Goldson told Rangers TV: “Yes and no.”

“I sat down for a little bit on holiday and actually thought about it and it has sunk in a little bit, what we have done.

“But, I don’t think it will be until the end of my career where you really look back on last season and see how special it was.

“As soon as you start back, running in pre-season, your only focus is on the future and the present, so I don’t really want to look back too much.

“We know that we have made history now, but now it is time [to think] ‘what do you want to do? Do you want to go and dominate or do you want to be known as the team that won 55? Do you want to go on now and win 56, 57, 58 or do we just want to be known as the team that won 55?’.

“So, personally, that is where my head is at and I think the gaffer will be drilling that home every single day to make us go on now and try and dominate.“

Rangers are set begin their Scottish Premierhsip campaign against Livingston at the weekend.